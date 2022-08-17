WPD WANTED WEDNESDAY

The below information is provided by the Wilmington Police Department as a service to the community by the News Journal.

If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Wilmington Police Department Tip Line at 937-382-TIPS (8477) — an automated line in which the caller can remain anonymous.

Do not attempt to detain a suspect yourself. All suspects are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in a court of law.

• Deno Alvarado: White male, age 37, 6-2, 205 lbs. Last known address — Fife Avenue in Wilmington. Wanted for domestic violence.

• David J. Baker: White male, age 40, 5-6, 160 lbs. Last known address — Doan Street in Wilmington. Wanted on a probation violation for theft.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_WPD-Badge-2.jpg Baker https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_David-J.-Baker-WW.jpg Baker Alvarado https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Deno-Alvarado-WW.jpg Alvarado