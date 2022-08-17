WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police made an arrest at 9:25 a.m. on August 13 on a warrant around State Route 730 and South Nelson Avenue. According to the report, the suspect was also charged with alleged drug possession and drug abuse instrument possession since drugs were found. The report did not specify what kind of drugs were found.

• At 4:28 p.m. on August 9, a store on Progress Way reported a male subject attempted to steal a Samsung television. According to the suspect, the suspect cut the security wrap around the television “but left the television near the exit doors.” The subject then left the property. According to court documents, the suspect would later be charged with criminal mischief.

• At 9:02 p.m. on August 13, police received a report of a burglary occurring at a residence on South Mulberry Street. The report indicates the suspect entered through the front door. Nothing was listed as stolen. The report also indicates drugs were suspected to be involved.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_WPD-Badge-3.jpg