Picture perfect: First day of school for many

Schools are officially open for business, as kids in Wilmington and many in Blanchester and in Clinton-Massie had their first day of the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday.

As always, thank you to the many News Journal readers who posted their first-day photos on our Facebook page. In the first seven hours (starting at 6 a.m.) Wednesday, well over 200 photos were posted.

Please keep the photos coming as more Massie students return to school later in the week, with Blanchester K/PS and WCA students beginning next week, and East Clinton starts Sept. 6.

— — —

Photos submitted via Facebook

Pictured are fourth-grader Alaina, first-grader Hunter and Kenzee in Head Start. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Alaina-4th-Hunter-1st-Kenzee-Headstart.jpg Pictured are fourth-grader Alaina, first-grader Hunter and Kenzee in Head Start. Submitted photos via Facebook Blanchester second-grader Addy, first-grade Kember and fourth-grader Amyiah. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Addy-2nd-Kember-1st-Amyiah-4th-Putman.jpg Blanchester second-grader Addy, first-grade Kember and fourth-grader Amyiah. Submitted photos via Facebook Fourth-grader Annabelle and third-grader Liam of Blanchester. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Annabelle-4th-Liam-3rd-Putman.jpg Fourth-grader Annabelle and third-grader Liam of Blanchester. Submitted photos via Facebook Eighth-grader Luke and 10th-grader Mia of Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Luke-8th-Mia-10th-wilm.jpg Eighth-grader Luke and 10th-grader Mia of Wilmington. Submitted photos via Facebook Wilmington preschooler Micah and fourth-grader Mackenzie. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Micah-P-Mackenzie-4th-wilm.jpg Wilmington preschooler Micah and fourth-grader Mackenzie. Submitted photos via Facebook Wilmington third-grader Breyden and second-grader Kierra. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Breyden-3rd-Kierra-2nd-wilm.jpg Wilmington third-grader Breyden and second-grader Kierra. Submitted photos via Facebook Connor is in kindergarten, Zach in first grade and Ealynn in fifth grade. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Connor-K-Zach-1st-Ealynn-5th-wilm.jpg Connor is in kindergarten, Zach in first grade and Ealynn in fifth grade. Submitted photos via Facebook Blanchester second-grader Riley and fourth-grader Haylee. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Riley-2nd-Haylee-4th-Putman.jpg Blanchester second-grader Riley and fourth-grader Haylee. Submitted photos via Facebook Blanchester first-graders AJ and Jaise and second-grader Annie. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_AJ-and-Jaise-1st-Annie-2nd-Putman.jpg Blanchester first-graders AJ and Jaise and second-grader Annie. Submitted photos via Facebook Clinton-Massie seventh-graders Ava and Lyla, and third-grader Kali. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Ava-7th-Lyla-7th-Kali-3rd-CM.jpg Clinton-Massie seventh-graders Ava and Lyla, and third-grader Kali. Submitted photos via Facebook Wilmington fifth-grader Caleb and second-grader Zayden. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Caleb-5-Zayden-2-wilm.jpg Wilmington fifth-grader Caleb and second-grader Zayden. Submitted photos via Facebook Wilmington fifth-grader Olivia with kindergarten student Dallas. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Dallas-K-Olivia-5th-wilm.jpg Wilmington fifth-grader Olivia with kindergarten student Dallas. Submitted photos via Facebook Destiny is a Health Tech student at Laurel Oaks. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Destiny-health-tech-oaks.jpg Destiny is a Health Tech student at Laurel Oaks. Submitted photos via Facebook Wilmington students Emma and Mollie. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Emma-Mollie-wilm.jpg Wilmington students Emma and Mollie. Submitted photos via Facebook Journee is in kindergarten in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Journee-K-wilm.jpg Journee is in kindergarten in Wilmington. Submitted photos via Facebook Landon is a Wilmington seventh-grader. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Landon-7th-wilm.jpg Landon is a Wilmington seventh-grader. Submitted photos via Facebook Wilmington fourth-grader Parker and first-grader Charlie. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Parker-4th-Charlie-1st-wilm.jpg Wilmington fourth-grader Parker and first-grader Charlie. Submitted photos via Facebook Everett is in Pre-K, with Wyatt in fourth grade and Owen in second grade in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Everett-PreK-Wyatt-4th-Owen-2nd-wilm.jpg Everett is in Pre-K, with Wyatt in fourth grade and Owen in second grade in Wilmington. Submitted photos via Facebook Clinton-Massie ninth-graders Stormie and Scarlett. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Stormie-Scarlett-9th-CM.jpg Clinton-Massie ninth-graders Stormie and Scarlett. Submitted photos via Facebook