Picture perfect: First day of school for many

Schools are officially open for business, as kids in Wilmington and many in Blanchester and in Clinton-Massie had their first day of the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday.
As always, thank you to the many News Journal readers who posted their first-day photos on our Facebook page. In the first seven hours (starting at 6 a.m.) Wednesday, well over 200 photos were posted.
Please keep the photos coming as more Massie students return to school later in the week, with Blanchester K/PS and WCA students beginning next week, and East Clinton starts Sept. 6.
— — —
Photos submitted via Facebook
Pictured are fourth-grader Alaina, first-grader Hunter and Kenzee in Head Start.
Blanchester second-grader Addy, first-grade Kember and fourth-grader Amyiah.
Fourth-grader Annabelle and third-grader Liam of Blanchester.
Eighth-grader Luke and 10th-grader Mia of Wilmington.
Wilmington preschooler Micah and fourth-grader Mackenzie.
Wilmington third-grader Breyden and second-grader Kierra.
Connor is in kindergarten, Zach in first grade and Ealynn in fifth grade.
Blanchester second-grader Riley and fourth-grader Haylee.
Blanchester first-graders AJ and Jaise and second-grader Annie.
Clinton-Massie seventh-graders Ava and Lyla, and third-grader Kali.
Wilmington fifth-grader Caleb and second-grader Zayden.
Wilmington fifth-grader Olivia with kindergarten student Dallas.
Destiny is a Health Tech student at Laurel Oaks.
Wilmington students Emma and Mollie.
Journee is in kindergarten in Wilmington.
Landon is a Wilmington seventh-grader.
Wilmington fourth-grader Parker and first-grader Charlie.
Everett is in Pre-K, with Wyatt in fourth grade and Owen in second grade in Wilmington.
Clinton-Massie ninth-graders Stormie and Scarlett.