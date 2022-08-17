Posted on by

Picture perfect: First day of school for many

,

First day for many students

Pictured are fourth-grader Alaina, first-grader Hunter and Kenzee in Head Start.

Pictured are fourth-grader Alaina, first-grader Hunter and Kenzee in Head Start.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Blanchester second-grader Addy, first-grade Kember and fourth-grader Amyiah.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Fourth-grader Annabelle and third-grader Liam of Blanchester.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Eighth-grader Luke and 10th-grader Mia of Wilmington.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Wilmington preschooler Micah and fourth-grader Mackenzie.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Wilmington third-grader Breyden and second-grader Kierra.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Connor is in kindergarten, Zach in first grade and Ealynn in fifth grade.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Blanchester second-grader Riley and fourth-grader Haylee.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Blanchester first-graders AJ and Jaise and second-grader Annie.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Clinton-Massie seventh-graders Ava and Lyla, and third-grader Kali.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Wilmington fifth-grader Caleb and second-grader Zayden.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Wilmington fifth-grader Olivia with kindergarten student Dallas.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Destiny is a Health Tech student at Laurel Oaks.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Wilmington students Emma and Mollie.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Journee is in kindergarten in Wilmington.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Landon is a Wilmington seventh-grader.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Wilmington fourth-grader Parker and first-grader Charlie.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Everett is in Pre-K, with Wyatt in fourth grade and Owen in second grade in Wilmington.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Clinton-Massie ninth-graders Stormie and Scarlett.


Submitted photos via Facebook

Schools are officially open for business, as kids in Wilmington and many in Blanchester and in Clinton-Massie had their first day of the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday.

As always, thank you to the many News Journal readers who posted their first-day photos on our Facebook page. In the first seven hours (starting at 6 a.m.) Wednesday, well over 200 photos were posted.

Please keep the photos coming as more Massie students return to school later in the week, with Blanchester K/PS and WCA students beginning next week, and East Clinton starts Sept. 6.

— — —

Photos submitted via Facebook

Pictured are fourth-grader Alaina, first-grader Hunter and Kenzee in Head Start.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Alaina-4th-Hunter-1st-Kenzee-Headstart.jpgPictured are fourth-grader Alaina, first-grader Hunter and Kenzee in Head Start. Submitted photos via Facebook

Blanchester second-grader Addy, first-grade Kember and fourth-grader Amyiah.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Addy-2nd-Kember-1st-Amyiah-4th-Putman.jpgBlanchester second-grader Addy, first-grade Kember and fourth-grader Amyiah. Submitted photos via Facebook

Fourth-grader Annabelle and third-grader Liam of Blanchester.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Annabelle-4th-Liam-3rd-Putman.jpgFourth-grader Annabelle and third-grader Liam of Blanchester. Submitted photos via Facebook

Eighth-grader Luke and 10th-grader Mia of Wilmington.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Luke-8th-Mia-10th-wilm.jpgEighth-grader Luke and 10th-grader Mia of Wilmington. Submitted photos via Facebook

Wilmington preschooler Micah and fourth-grader Mackenzie.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Micah-P-Mackenzie-4th-wilm.jpgWilmington preschooler Micah and fourth-grader Mackenzie. Submitted photos via Facebook

Wilmington third-grader Breyden and second-grader Kierra.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Breyden-3rd-Kierra-2nd-wilm.jpgWilmington third-grader Breyden and second-grader Kierra. Submitted photos via Facebook

Connor is in kindergarten, Zach in first grade and Ealynn in fifth grade.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Connor-K-Zach-1st-Ealynn-5th-wilm.jpgConnor is in kindergarten, Zach in first grade and Ealynn in fifth grade. Submitted photos via Facebook

Blanchester second-grader Riley and fourth-grader Haylee.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Riley-2nd-Haylee-4th-Putman.jpgBlanchester second-grader Riley and fourth-grader Haylee. Submitted photos via Facebook

Blanchester first-graders AJ and Jaise and second-grader Annie.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_AJ-and-Jaise-1st-Annie-2nd-Putman.jpgBlanchester first-graders AJ and Jaise and second-grader Annie. Submitted photos via Facebook

Clinton-Massie seventh-graders Ava and Lyla, and third-grader Kali.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Ava-7th-Lyla-7th-Kali-3rd-CM.jpgClinton-Massie seventh-graders Ava and Lyla, and third-grader Kali. Submitted photos via Facebook

Wilmington fifth-grader Caleb and second-grader Zayden.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Caleb-5-Zayden-2-wilm.jpgWilmington fifth-grader Caleb and second-grader Zayden. Submitted photos via Facebook

Wilmington fifth-grader Olivia with kindergarten student Dallas.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Dallas-K-Olivia-5th-wilm.jpgWilmington fifth-grader Olivia with kindergarten student Dallas. Submitted photos via Facebook

Destiny is a Health Tech student at Laurel Oaks.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Destiny-health-tech-oaks.jpgDestiny is a Health Tech student at Laurel Oaks. Submitted photos via Facebook

Wilmington students Emma and Mollie.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Emma-Mollie-wilm.jpgWilmington students Emma and Mollie. Submitted photos via Facebook

Journee is in kindergarten in Wilmington.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Journee-K-wilm.jpgJournee is in kindergarten in Wilmington. Submitted photos via Facebook

Landon is a Wilmington seventh-grader.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Landon-7th-wilm.jpgLandon is a Wilmington seventh-grader. Submitted photos via Facebook

Wilmington fourth-grader Parker and first-grader Charlie.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Parker-4th-Charlie-1st-wilm.jpgWilmington fourth-grader Parker and first-grader Charlie. Submitted photos via Facebook

Everett is in Pre-K, with Wyatt in fourth grade and Owen in second grade in Wilmington.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Everett-PreK-Wyatt-4th-Owen-2nd-wilm.jpgEverett is in Pre-K, with Wyatt in fourth grade and Owen in second grade in Wilmington. Submitted photos via Facebook

Clinton-Massie ninth-graders Stormie and Scarlett.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Stormie-Scarlett-9th-CM.jpgClinton-Massie ninth-graders Stormie and Scarlett. Submitted photos via Facebook
First day for many students