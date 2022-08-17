East Clinton Schools may bring a nurse practitioner on-site

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton school district is considering having a nurse practitioner available in its buildings two days a week all day.

In brief, a nurse practitioner is a nurse who can diagnose and treat acute conditions without the direct supervision of a doctor, can write prescriptions, and is authorized to order diagnostic tests like X-rays or lab work.

In Ohio state policy, nurse practitioners are recognized as primary care providers.

East Clinton is weighing options for its district nursing services following the retirement of school nurse Lisa Stephens.

Two representatives of the CMH Regional Health System were at this week’s school board meeting and spoke about the possibility of East Clinton Local Schools partnering with CMH in terms of a nurse practitioner.

A nurse practitioner would bring more medical services for students and faculty than school nurses historically could provide, said CMH Physician Practice Administrator Cheryl Fisher.

Another key benefit would be the convenient access for students (including student-athletes), faculty and support staff to those enhanced medical services, Fisher said.

“She can take it a step further,” said Fisher of the role of a nurse practitioner.

Noelle Singer, who is a CNP (certified nurse practitioner) at Pinnacle Primary Care in Wilmington, can dedicate two days a week to the school system, according to Fisher.

Singer told board members she is from a rural community. She added that having a school-based clinic cuts down on absenteeism, and cuts down on parents having to take off work when their children need medical attention.

Singer is willing to obtain a required certification to conduct bus driver physicals, which could then be offered on-site as a convenience to East Clinton drivers.

Sports physicals were recently performed at Pinnacle Primary Care in Wilmington for $10 where over 100 students from all four county school districts attended.

“So we would do a specialized night or day here [at Lees Creek] where we would do sports physical for students-athletes,” said Fisher.

Singer indicated she’s spoken with primary care providers who are starting a school-based health center or school-based health care at Clinton-Massie and at Goshen schools, and they said school-based models are what’s coming for the future.

“It’s going to be what we want for our children,” remarked Singer.

She would divide her two days between the Lees Creek campus, where the middle and high schools are located, and the two elementary schools located at Sabina and New Vienna.

Singer would remain a CMH employee, and her benefits would be paid by CMH.

The talk at Monday’s board meeting suggests district officials want to have school nursing services at least three days a week, so they may try to hire a less advanced nurse for any additional days.

Supt. Eric Magee said the arrangement may end up costing the district more than the former approach did, but he also noted there would be more medical services available on-site. He said he will have further discussions with CMH.

In an update on the district’s construction project and its facilities renovations, Magee said new portions of the buildings will have “lots of East Clinton scarlet and gray. I look forward to that.”

At both elementary buildings which are being renovated, 65-inch Clevertouch Technologies screens are expected to be installed next week. He called that an update to the technology of the current smart boards which are being replaced.

The new Clevertouch screens provide lots of functions beyond the smart board, said the superintendent.

“I’m excited to get these in the classrooms,” Magee said.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Singer https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_singer_vertical_2_c-1.jpg Singer Gary Huffenberger | News Journal From left are Noelle Singer, a certified nurse practitioner, and CMH Regional Health System’s Physician Practice Administrator Cheryl Fisher. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_cmh_presentation_2_c-1.jpg From left are Noelle Singer, a certified nurse practitioner, and CMH Regional Health System’s Physician Practice Administrator Cheryl Fisher. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal