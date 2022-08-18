First-day school smiles

Many students in Clinton County returned to school on Wednesday, with some Clinton-Massie Elementary students returning on Thursday or Friday, and Blanchester’s preschool/kindergarten students starting next Wednesday, as are Wilmington Christian Academy students. Thank you again to our readers, who posted over 250 first-day photos on the News Journal Facebook page. Among those are: left, Clinton-Massie fourth-grader Emmitt and second-grader Chloe; and, right, Wilmington kindergarten student Za’rya and second-grader Lexus.

