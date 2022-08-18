HealthFirst grant helps ELC

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Early Learning Center, owned and operated by Clinton County Community Action, was a recipient of a HealthFirst for Clinton County grant.

HealthFirst supports organizations and initiatives that promote the good health of residents in Clinton County.

The Early Learning Center utilized the grant toward providing a nutritional wellness incentive. The facility was not equipped to provide cooked meals for the children. The project supported by HealthFirst was to install a commercial range and hood along with a fire suppression system which would allow the center to prepare a greater variety of fresh rather than processed foods. This will include fresh vegetables, fruits, and homemade entrees.

The goals of the project include improving access to fresh quality foods, introducing children to healthier food options, increasing exposure to new foods, and reducing intake of processed meals which are often high in salt and sugar. The center is also developing garden spots for the children to learn about different vegetables from growing them to eating them.

This project would not have been permissible without the support provided through the HealthFirst of Clinton County grant.

The grant allowed the Early Learning Center to purchase and install a commercial range and hood along with a fire suppression system. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_IMG_5218.jpg The grant allowed the Early Learning Center to purchase and install a commercial range and hood along with a fire suppression system. Submitted photo