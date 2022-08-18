11 local nonprofits receive LEGACY Funds totaling nearly $436K

Nearly $436,000 in grant funding will be distributed to 11 Clinton County non-profit organizations, announced The LEGACY Fund grant committee, in partnership with the Clinton County Foundation.

Decision makers for The LEGACY committee are Harry Brumbaugh, Janet Dixon, Joe Hete, Michelle Morrison, and Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods.

The committee ensures that each organization is eligible for funding, weighs the community need, and guarantees that the projects are in alignment with The LEGACY Fund’s mission to support the health, well-being and safety of Clinton County residents.

The LEGACY Fund invests in a broad range of non-profit organizations working to strengthen and improve Clinton County. Grant funds are made available across specific categories, based on the guidance of the governing committee.

Committee members are appointed by the Clinton County Commissioners and are committed to provide ongoing financial, charitable support.

The grantees for 2022 are:

• Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire & EMS District — battery powered rescue tools, $39,385

• Clinton County Youth Council — revitalization project, $45,824

• Friends Caring For Cowan Lake — disc golf course, $10,000

• Habitat For Humanity — enclosed project trailer, $5,000

• Port William-Lumberton Senior Citizens Center — handicap-accessible project, $25,000

• Wilmington Hope House — building maintenance, $4.333

• Clinton-Warren Joint Fire and Rescue District — mutual aid rescue response vehicle, $50,000

• Clinton County Park District — corridor acquisition, $69,000

• Village of Blanchester police department, $60,000

• Wilmington Fire Department — common equipment $27,251

• City of Wilmington connector path — $100,000

The LEGACY Fund was established with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Clinton Memorial Hospital by the Clinton County Commissioners. The funds are placed with the Clinton County Foundation and invested to ensure that annual distributions will be available to the community through The LEGACY Fund and it’s committee.

The Clinton County Foundation is a nationally accredited charitable foundation that serves donors, non-profits, and businesses to fulfill their philanthropic dreams and plans.

