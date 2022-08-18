Your Father’s Kitchen hosts monthly veterans event in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Every fourth Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m., Your Father’s Kitchen in Wilmington will be extending a hand to rural veterans in the area.

Your Father’s Kitchen (YFK) is hosting the monthly “Reaching Rural Veterans” events in partnership with Purdue University. A part of Sugartree Ministries in downtown Wilmington, Your Father’s Kitchen is located at 180 East Main Street.

In addition to a food pantry, local volunteers will provide veterans and their families with many resources to help veterans help themselves, like educational certification opportunities, contacts for medical consultation, spiritual guidance, and much more.

If you or someone you love is a veteran, consider joining Your Father’s Kitchen each month on the fourth Thursday, and help in celebrating the heroism of America’s service members, said a spokesperson.

The Reaching Rural Veterans project is supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. YFK has already held a couple of the events, and looks forward to welcoming veterans.

According to the Military Family Research Institute at Purdue University, roughly one-third of all veterans live in rural areas and are often less likely to have access to needed services than those in urban areas. Reaching Rural Veterans events provide opportunities to thank veterans for their service while also helping them find needed resources close to home.

Reaching Rural Veterans helps connect low-income, homeless or low-resource rural veterans with resources.