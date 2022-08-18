CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• McDonald’s, 201 W. Main St., Blanchester, July 27. Follow-up/Complaint.

Received complaint regarding “facility is dirty with flies, mold on soda fountain machine, kid high chairs are dirty and bathrooms are awful.” Spoke with manager regarding complaint. Found floors dirty, hand sink dirty, high chairs dirty, dirty soda fountain and dirty bathrooms. Flies throughout.

Critical: The soda machine ice dispenser was dirty. Restrooms were dirty. There are lots of flies throughout the facility, including the kitchen. There were several packages of tortillas and English muffins that were dated for use on July 26 and July 27 (a.m.). All product must be used or discarded by date on product. Manager discarded product. Thank you.

Non-critical: Floors throughout the kitchen were dirty. Hand sink in kitchen dirty. Top of chicken/fish freezer dirty. High chairs dirty. Restrooms were dirty. There are several ceiling tiles in sitting area and behind counter (order area) with wet ceiling tiles. This can indicate a leak in ceiling/roof. Please have maintenance look at these items immediately.

Overall sanitation needs to improve greatly. Improving sanitation will also help with flies/pests.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 24.

• Gold Star Chili, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester, July 27.

Critical: In prep cooler, sour cream was 45°F, tomatoes were 48°F. In line prep cooler, diced onions were 45°F. All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below. In walk-in cooler, cheese and spaghetti were not dated. All foods must be dated for use within 7 days.

Non-critical: No one is wearing hair restraint.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 24.

• Subway, 657 W. Main St., Blanchester, July 27. Follow-up.

Two previous violations have been corrected. Thank you.

Critical: The ice dispenser on the soda machine is dirty.

Non-critical: One employee not wearing hair restraint, hair in long ponytail. Two employees wearing visors but hair longer than shoulder length and needs to be restrained. All male employees with facial hair must wear beard restraints. Freezer unit still has ice accumulating on packages inside. Employee started repair order.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 24.

• Skyline Chili, 1005 E. Cherry St., Blanchester, Aug. 4.

One previous violation was corrected.

Critical: Facility still has gnats in kitchen by steamer/warmer unit and by mop sink. Facility is putting ice in drains. If pests persist, then pest control operator will need to be contacted.

Non-critical: All employees working in kitchen must wear hair restraints.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 1.

• 4-H Camp Graham, 164 Springhill Road, Clarksville, Aug. 2.

Critical: Raw packages of sausage and shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler. Corrected.

Non-critical: Residential mouse traps set in kitchen. Commercial kitchens must use commercial pest control operators & services. Pan collecting water under warewash machine (leaking?).

• Food Mart, 149 W. Washington St., Sabina, Aug. 2.

Non-critical: Sanitizer test strips unavailable.

• Laurels of Blanchester, 839 E. Cherry St., Blanchester, Aug. 4. Follow-up.

Sink draining properly, wall fixed. Walk-in freezer is completely broken, Company on site to fix freezer today. Currently using freezer at Putman School.

• United Dairy Farmers, 127 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, Aug. 4.

Everything looks good! No violations at this time.

