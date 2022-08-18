First-year students descend on Wilmington College

WILMINGTON — First-year freshmen and transfer students started their Wilmington College experience Thursday as they moved into residence halls and commenced with the orientation program for WC’s newest students.

Classes start Monday.

College officials and members of sports teams and student organizations greeted new students and families as they pulled up to residence halls after checking in. Unlike many parents’ experience a generation ago at larger schools, a crew of students was on hand to assist families in transporting their students’ belongings into Austin and Pickett halls, where most first-year students reside.

Once moved in, many of the students and parents visited with representatives of local banks, churches and other businesses and organizations, who introduced their services while welcoming them to the community.

After lunch, parents and families said their farewells to their student sons and daughters at an ice cream social and they were on their way. The students met with their Peer Navigators-led cohorts, who will help guide them through the three-day orientation process. These student leaders will continue assisting new students with the transition to College life throughout the semester.

Over the next few days, the new students will become better acclimated to campus and “The Wilmington Way.”

The main Thursday evening session features an introduction to leaders from the College, student body and community. They will learn about Campus Safety, student judicial affairs and the overall theme of making smart decisions. Numerous, smaller group breakout sessions are planned for Friday.

Friday’s New Student Convocation serves as a more formal welcome to the College as the students assume their place in WC’s academic community. They will continue the tradition of signing the Campus Rock, which signifies their arrival and the start of their Wilmington College experience and is intended to last a lifetime.

Playfair is more than fun and games as students engage in what’s described as “the greatest icebreakers you will ever experience.” It provides an opportunity to meet numerous peers in a brief period.

On Saturday, programming continues with “Through a Different Lens,” which is designed to introduce new students to a rich range of experiences, voices and stories within the Wilmington College family.

The students will have an opportunity to go out into the community Saturday for service projects and a walk-about through downtown. The orientation program will culminate Saturday evening.

From left, new student Hannah Glaze of Bellbrook moves her possessions into Pickett Hall with help from volunteers Kyleigh Caves, a member of Kappa Delta sorority, and WC football player Brandon McGraw. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_MoveIn-22.jpg From left, new student Hannah Glaze of Bellbrook moves her possessions into Pickett Hall with help from volunteers Kyleigh Caves, a member of Kappa Delta sorority, and WC football player Brandon McGraw. Submitted photo