Ohio House Minority Leader Russo here for legislative update next Thursday

WILMINGTON — Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo will be in Wilmington on Thursday, August 25 to deliver a legislative update, sponsored by the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.).

The event, open to the public, will be at the Wilmington Savings Bank Aging Up Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave. with light refreshments at 6 p.m., followed at 6:30 by Rep. Russo’s remarks and a Q&A.

“By virtue of her legislative experience and career in public health policy, Russo has a thorough understanding of the legal and health ramifications of Ohio’s current and proposed restrictions on women’s reproductive health care,” according to a news release from A.C.T.

Russo, a Democrat representing Ohio House District 24, which covers part of Columbus and its western suburbs, is currently the ranking member of the Ohio Redistricting Commission and the House Rules and Reference Committee.

In the Ohio General Assembly, Russo has introduced important pieces of legislation that address health care access, public health and safety, and the financial security of family caregivers and aging adults, according to the A.C.T.

She also serves on the Joint Legislative Ethics Committee, the Legislative Service Commission, and the State Council on Educational Opportunity for Military Children.

A.C.T. is a women-led, pro-democracy coalition that encourages political engagement on critical local, national, and global issues that affect the lives of people in their own community and beyond.

Russo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Allison-Russo.jpg Russo