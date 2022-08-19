UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] .

Saturday, August 20

• Muddy Buddys Jeep Jam 2022 continues at 5723 SR 350 near Clarksville. Family-friendly event with wooded trails, mud pits, rock garden, obstacle courses, kids area, food trucks, and jeep-friendly vendors Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Spectator pass $5 per person/day, with children 7 and under free.

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Monday, August 22

• Clinton County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. at the Little Brown Schoolhouse, 1399 Brown Road in Washington Township. The program is about early county schools, and of this schoolhouse, including its history and restoration from a ruin into a beautiful BnB and meeting site. All are welcome.

Tuesday, August 23

• Friends of the Library meets at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 in the Wilmington Public Library’s Kirk Room. The group continues to encourage membership — all are welcome!

Thursday, August 25

• Free community dinner at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, August 25 in the fellowship hall of the church with a delicious meal of burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, green beans or baked beans, chips, desserts and drinks. All are welcome at Center & Wright Streets.

• Legislative update by Ohio State House Minority Leader Allison Russo. Public invited to attend event hosted by Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (ACT), Aug. 25 at Wilmington Savings Bank Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave.; 6 p.m. social time, 6:30 p.m. program.

Saturday, August 27

• 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Veterans Memorial Park, 933 Broadway St., Blanchester. Free parking and no admission cost. Featuring handmade crafts, specialty items and boutique items.

• Township Talk — featuring Adams, Chester, Marion, and Vernon Townships — presented by Clinton County Historical Society and Genealogical Society 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the History Center, 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Provides you with materials you need to learn about the county. Open to both members and non-members at no cost; donation asked if you find your visit worthwhile. Family tree forms, research charts; Celebrating Clinton County pencils given out, coloring sheets and crayons for kids 7 and under. Also a short museum scavenger hunt.

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Saturday, Sept. 3

• Monthly breakfast at Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, 8-11 a.m. Cost varies per choice of biscuits and gravy, waffles, sausage, scrambled eggs. Open to public.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

• Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. RSVP day before at 937-382-7170.

Friday, Sept. 9

• An Evening with the Fancy Free Cloggers at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 for “a journey with us — dancing, music, comedy, and more!” All tickets $12. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Friday, Sept. 16

• New Vienna Oktoberfest 2022 is 6-11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday featuring food and crafts vendors and, in concert: Friday 7-11 p.m. Vinyl Countdown; Saturday noon-4 p.m. Teachers Pet Band; and Saturday 7-11 p.m. American Rebel.

Saturday, Oct. 1

• OktoberFest in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street 4-11 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

• Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. RSVP day before at 937-382-7170.

Friday, October 7

• The Menus — a Murphy Theatre crowd favorite — return at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]