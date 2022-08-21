OSHP: Midland man dies in two-vehicle crash

CLERMONT COUNTY — A Midland man died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday.

The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Clermont County at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 1997 Ford F-250, operated by Austin Shell of Midland, was traveling east on State Route 28, according to a news release from the OSHP. A 2016 Kia Soul, operated by Linda Pindell of Midland, was also traveling east on State Route 28.

The truck operated by Shell traveled off the right side of the roadway and sideswiped Pindell’s vehicle, the OSHP stated, then Shell’s vehicle traveled off the left side of roadway, and struck a fence and a tree.

As a result of the crash, Shell was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the OSHP.

Pindell did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Batavia Post.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-39.jpg