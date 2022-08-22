Weekly fitness classes are back

WILMINGTON — Weekly fitness classes have returned.

An information session will be held at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave. at noon Wednesday, August 24.

Clinton County Community Action and Clinton Memorial Hospital have partnered to provide the weekly exercise and wellness classes at the facility.

The classes will give participants an opportunity to stay physically active or, in some cases, to overcome their fear of exercise and to begin being physically active.

Classes will be held every Tuesday in the Community Room from 8:30-9:30 a.m. with a physical therapy assistant from Clinton Memorial Hospital.