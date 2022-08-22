Modern Woodmen, Health Alliance team to raise healthcare funds

Modern Woodmen of America teamed up with Health Alliance of Clinton County to help raise funds for healthcare-related needs in the county and cancer patients at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center here in Wilmington.

The Health Alliance (which falls under the umbrella of the Clinton County Foundation) hosted its outing at the Elks in Wilmington on Saturday, July 23. Funds raised through the outing totaled $4,811.59. Modern Woodmen matched up to $2,500 of the fundraiser to bring the total proceeds to $7,311.59.

Modern Woodmen District Agent Dan Mayo said, “We were pleased to partner with Clinton County Health Alliance as we appreciate the values of this organization in helping to serve families in need through the Cancer Center. We are grateful for all they do to help individuals and families being served by the Boyd Regional Cancer Center. Modern Woodmen seeks quality organizations to work together to make its communities a better place to live. Our Matching Funds program is one of our feature programs in accomplishing this objective.”

Clinton County Health Alliance President Patti Cook said, “We are most grateful for all sponsors and donors and for Modern Woodmen of America for partnering with us to financially assist our charity fundraiser. All of your efforts help us to provide assistance to those in need in receiving medical services in Clinton County.”

Founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States. For more information about Modern Woodmen and its services, call Mayo at 937 725-0445.

From left are: First row, Dorothy Henry, Patti Settlemyre, Barb Davis, Patti Cook, Connie Mason, Sharon Johnson, Bev Mayo, Dan Mayo, Jennifer Hollon, and Kathy Havey; second row, Thelma Ledford, Debbie Hale, Betty Lou Germann, Bobbi Jo Schlaegel, and Kay Fisher. Not Pictured but included are Mary Camp, Ann Johnson, Ruth Ann Faris, and Jo Miller. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_HA-with-Modern-Woodmen.jpg From left are: First row, Dorothy Henry, Patti Settlemyre, Barb Davis, Patti Cook, Connie Mason, Sharon Johnson, Bev Mayo, Dan Mayo, Jennifer Hollon, and Kathy Havey; second row, Thelma Ledford, Debbie Hale, Betty Lou Germann, Bobbi Jo Schlaegel, and Kay Fisher. Not Pictured but included are Mary Camp, Ann Johnson, Ruth Ann Faris, and Jo Miller. Submitted photo