CMHS grad in photo competition

Bethany Ellen of Bethany Ellen Artistic Imagery — a 2013 graduate of Clinton-Massie High School — was selected to compete in a national reality competition for over $20,000 in cash and prizes.

The show, called The Creator Series, is a seven-episode photography competition web series sponsored by Canon. Photographers across the nation are pushed to their creative limits with 10 minute challenges focused on lighting, posing, color, and composition.

The show is set to premiere on Youtube August 29 and episodes will air weekly.

For more information on The Creator Series, visit https://www.behindtheshutter.com/creator-series/ and her bio on the website is https://www.behindtheshutter.com/creator-series/contestant-bethany-ellen/.

Her website is www.bethany-ellen.com.

Bethany Ellen is a graduate of Clinton-Massie. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_BEllen.jpg Bethany Ellen is a graduate of Clinton-Massie. behindtheshutter.com