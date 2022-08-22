130th Annual Peelle Reunion held

The 130th Annual Peelle Reunion of descendants of John and Lydia Bundy Peelle was held at Quaker Knoll Campground’s Lodge on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

After a delicious covered dish dinner, Walter “Butch” Peelle, Wilmington, Ohio gave a very interesting talk about the history of the Peelle family back to the 1600s.

The Peelles were originally called Vikings or Norseman from the countries of Denmark, Norway and Great Britain. Our direct relative was Lawrence Peelle born in 1601 in Great Britain, who sailed to America.

He survived being attacked by some Spanish sailors pretending to be from Norway and also he had some serious issues with the Indians and cold winters upon arrival to the new land. The large body size and height of some Peelles’ can be traced back to our heritage.

Butch also mentioned a Sir Robert Peelle in England in the 1800s that has eight statues in his honor in England. There are several Peelle descendants still living in Virginia. Morris Peelle, son of Isaiah and Susan Miller Peelle migrated to Whittier, California in 1902 from Clinton County after the death of his first wife. Morris took his young son with him on a train to Whittier, California. On the train, he met his soon-to-be second wife, Cora. Morris’ migration from Clinton County, Ohio to California started the Peelle family there.

A descendant is Justin Peelle, who played NFL football with the Los Angeles Chargers more recently.

President Bob Kenney called our reunion meeting to order. Secretary Kathy Kenney Wallen first read an interesting biography of John and Lydia Bundy Peelle who started the very first Peelle Reunion in Clinton County on the old Peelle Homestead in 1891 with 119 descendants of John and Lydia Peelle and many other guests numbering in all about 160 persons.

In 1811, they moved to Bowersville, Ohio in Greene County. In 1813, they moved to Clinton County.

In 1820, they settled at the old Peelle home place later to become Wilson Township-Grassy Run area, where they spent the rest of their lives.

The annual roll call of guests was done by calling out the names of John and Lydia Bundy Peelle’s seven children: William, Reuben, Mary, Rhoda, Emma, Mark and Lydia.

Descendants attending the reunion from William were: Susanne Peelle Kenney, now age 90, and our wonderful Peelle historian; son, Bob Kenney and wife Jimette, daughter, Kathy Kenney Wallen and husband Harold and daughter Hillary and husband Derek and daughter, Addie; Walter “Butch” Peelle, Joy Hussey Settlemyre, Jo Anne (Hartman) and Don Lindsey; from Reuben Peelle, Belinda (Brackney) and Craig Cook; From Emma Peelle Bentley; Carolyn Bentley Sharp.

An interesting fact is that Susanne Peelle Kenney still lives in the Peelle home place purchased by her grandfather, Charles Edward Peelle, from his uncle, “Red John” Peelle’s estate. “Red John” was the son of William and Clarrisa Starbuck Peelle and brother of Isaiah Peelle. The house was built in 1860 and located on Sabina Road in Wilson Township near Grassy Run community.

There was an interesting discussion concerning Thomas Miller and wife Eliza Curl Miller — 1812-1906 who lived in Springboro. Their homestead still can be seen in Springboro. Their daughter, Susan Miller married Isaiah Peelle of Clinton County.

On December 6, 1869, President U.S. Grant appointed 21 agents under the Orthodox Friends (Quakers) to serve as peacemakers with the Indians in Lawrence, Kansas Thomas Miller was the great-grandfather of Ethel Crites Hadley. Thomas Miller was responsible for moving 700 Indians 300 miles south into the Indian Territory.

Other Indian agents selected by President Grant were John Hadley and James Haworth. The Society of Friends was well known as having suceeded in living in peace with the Indians for their opposition to all strife and for their strict integrity and fair dealings.

Joy Hussey Settlemyre asked for a moment of silence in respect for relatives who have passed away since our last reunion: Stephanie Kenney Hill, daughter of Bob and Jimette Kenney and Mrs Peggy Kenney; Marian Kay Hussey Howard, David Bowman and wife Janet Sue Hussey Bowman, daughters of the late Robert and Ruth Esther Haines Hussey; and Mary Ellen Peelle Murphy, daughter of the late Clinton and Bertha Peelle, Wilmington. There are probably others who have passed, also.

Officers for the 2023 reunion are President Bob Kenney and Secretary Jo Anne Lindsey. Next year’s reunion will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at Quaker Knoll Campground Lodge off of Sprague Road, Wilmington. It is hoped to have a large number of guests.

Some interesting Clinton County Peelle genealogy facts can be found in the booklet compiled in 1990 by the following Clinton County Peelle descendants: Mrs. Ruth Esther Haines Hussey, Mrs. Harriett Peelle Terrell, Mrs Lucile Fisher Hadley and Mrs. Susanne Peelle Kenney.

The reunion concluded with each person sharing an update on their personal family. There also was an interesting book exchange.

Joy Hussey Settlemyre encouraged everyone to attend the Grain Rescue Facility and demo located in Clarksville next to the post office on September 8 at 5:30 p.m. There will be a safety demonstration and information learned that could possibly save many lives.