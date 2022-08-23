CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Speedway, 393 S. Locust St., Wilmington, Aug. 9.

Critical: Hand sink in retail area is leaking and only has cold water. Chili in nacho machine is 117°F. All hot TCS foods must be held at 135°F or above to reduce bacterial growth. Chopped onions by hot dog roller were 45°F. International Delight cooler/dispenser reading 54°F. All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below. Both International Delight creamers were expired Aug. 9 at 6:08 a.m. Open package of sausage dogs not dated in cooler. All foods must be properly labeled and dated for use within 7 days. Product must be used or discarded by expiration date. No thermometer in iced coffee machine. There were gnats and flies in kitchen by hand sink and 3-compartment sink. Licensed pest control operator must be contacted to address the problem.

Non-critical: Reach-in 2-door freezer broken/not working. Iced coffee machine has water pooling in bottom of unit and dripping onto the counter. Ice accumulating in 2-door large freezer. Counter under hot dog roller dirty. Counter in front of sandwich warmer broken and Formica coming off. Cardboard on stand behind sandwich warmer. Inside of microwave is dirty. Top of cooler under pizza oven dirty. Cabinets under soda machine dirty. Seals on slushie machines dirty. Cabinets broken and don’t close in retail area. Counter in front of coffee dirty. Cabinet under coffee grinder dirty. Floors in both restrooms were dirty. Trash non ground all around dumpster. Door broken off dumpster area. Lids open on dumpsters. Dirty floors throughout entire facility! Cove molding coming off under 3-compartment sink. Mop stored down in mop sink. Walls in kitchen are dirty. Air conditioner with hoses running through kitchen? Floor behind microwave dirty. Cracked and dirty tiles in retail area. Trash on floor of walk-in cooler.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 6.

• Wilmington Nursing & Rehab, 75 Hale St., Wilmington, Aug. 3.

Non-critical: Freezer unit has ice building up on boxes under condenser unit. Microwave in kitchenette is dirty and has broken plastic inside of it. Not of commercial grade. 3-compartment sink faucet leaking and won’t shut off completely. Currently no one certified in food safety as a manager. Floors are dirty/stained throughout the kitchen. Trash on floor of kitchen under equipment. Walls dirty behind prep table across from 3-compartment sink.

• Skyline, 2799 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 11.

Critical: Dish machine is currently not dispensing any sanitizer solution. Does not change C2 test strips.

Non-critical: Wall under 3-compartment sink and dish machine is extremely dirty

Note: Employees must wear hair restraints at all times while working in kitchen, making food of plating foods.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 9.

• MC’s Bar & Grill, 961 S. South St., Wilmington, Aug. 11.

Critical: Gnats around drains by prep sink and dishwasher. Gnats also in dry storage area. Licensed pest control operator must address situation.

Non-critical: Large floor drain by dishwasher open. This drain needs to be capped for controlling odors/gases/insects.

• KFC, 127 E. Main St., Wilmington, Aug. 11.

Non-critical: Floors around outer edge (along wall) were dirty and had debris along edges and corners. Floor of walk-in freezer dirty with trash/debris.

