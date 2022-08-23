WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 2 p.m. on August 14, deputies responded to a Sabina residence on State Route 72 South in reference to a report of menacing. A 37-year-old female is listed as being allegedly harassed by two subjects — a 38-year-old female and a 32-year-old male — both of Chillicothe. No further details were listed

• At 11:13 p.m. on August 13, deputies responded to a North South Street residence in New Vienna in reference to a domestic violence situation. The report indicates a 19-year-old Wilmington female allegedly received apparent minor injuries from a 24-year-old Martinsville male. Alcohol was involved, according to the report.

• At 8:30 a.m. on August 13, deputies responded to a Vernon Township residence on State Route 730 in reference to a breaking and entering.

• At 6:28 p.m. on August 12, a 65-year-old Midland reported an incident of identity fraud. The report indicates the incident took place at a store on U.S. 68 South in Blanchester.

