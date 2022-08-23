WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between August 15 and August 19:

• Andrew Calhoun, 39, of Circleville, O.V.I.-under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, license suspended from Feb. 26, 2023-Feb. 26, 2028, fined $1,625, fined $170 court costs. Calhoun’s license was ordered destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges are granted effective Feb. 26, 2024.

• John P. Jones, 33, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, license suspended from Aug. 17, 2022-Aug. 17, 2023, fined $1,625, assessed $170 court costs. Jones must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine, operator’s license was ordered destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges are granted effective September 1. An additional O.V.I. charge and a traffic control device violation were dismissed.

• Paul South Jr., 24, of Blanchester, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. South must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the victim, and must not consume drugs or alcohol. South must also submit to random drug screenings. Probation has the right to arrest South if he tests positive for substances.

• Ashley Woodgeard, 36, of Sabina, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Aug. 18, 2022-Aug. 18, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Woodgeard must take part in reporting probation and must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. Driving privileges will be granted effective September 2.

• Kelsea Adams, 20, of Hillsboro, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Aug. 18, 2022-Aug. 18, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Adams must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. ALS vacated. The license was ordered destroyed. Driving privileges are granted effective September 2. An O.V.I-high test charge and a left of center violation were dismissed.

• Shawn Hubbard, 46, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Hubbard must take part in supervised probation.

• Joseph Morris, 20, of Sabina, control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Morris must complete a non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Robert Snell, 33, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Snell must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I.-low breathalyzer test, failure to control, and O.V.I.-suspended were dismissed.

• Danny Vaughn, 65, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Vaughn must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A speeding charge was dismissed.

• Jacob Burns, 25, of Sardinia, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Burns must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and must complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A left of center violation was dismissed.

• James Crosley, 30, of Midland, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Crosley must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

