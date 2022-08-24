WHS grad Estle nominated for theatre award in Chicago

CHICAGO — Wilmington High School graduate has been nominated for a prestigious theatre award.

Cody Estle, originally from Wilmington and a 2007 WHS graduate, received a Best Director for a Play (midsize) nomination from The Jeff Awards for his work on “The Luckiest” by Melissa Ross at the Raven Theatre in Chicago.

The Jeff Awards is “one of the most active and engaged theater awards organizations in the country,” according to the news release. Estle described them as “Chicago’s Tony Awards.”

“The Luckiest” also received nominations for Best Play (Midsize); Best Principal Performer (Play) — Cassidy Slaughter-Mason; and Best Supporting Role (Play) — Tara Mallen.

According to theatreinchicago.com, the show is about two friends — Lissette and Peter — living their best lives. Lissette is then diagnosed with a disease “out of nowhere.” Lissette then has to navigate her world with this new revelation.

The 54th-anniversary Equity Jeff Awards will take place on October 17 at Drury Lane in Oakbrook, Ill.

They evaluate hundreds of theatrical productions annually and hold two awards ceremonies highlighting work over the past Equity and Non-Equity seasons. “Through our recommendations, awards, and honors we help foster the growth of companies, encourage artists, bring a new appreciation for diverse storytelling, and cultivate civic pride in the achievements of the Chicago theater community.”

Originally chartered in 1968 to recognize Equity productions, the Jeff Awards Non-Equity Wing was established in 1973 to celebrate outstanding achievements in non-union theatre.

For more information about the awards, visit www.jeffawards.org.

