Simon Kenton High School Classes of ‘56, ‘57 reunite


Attendees from the Simon Kenton Class of ‘56 were, from left: front, Mary Jane (Bean) Bentley, Evalind (Ellis) Pickering, Shirley (Young) Rittenhouse, and Sam Moore; and, back row, Richard Leslie, Jim Georges, and Marvin Bond.

Attendees from the Simon Kenton Class of 1957 were, from left: front, Junia (Mesecher) Bond, Mary Alice (Hartman) Thatcher, Mary Ann (McFadden) Moore, Evalyn Jane (Babb) Warehime, Judy (Bernard) Campbell, Nancy (Jandes) Knapp, and Shirley (McFadden) Webb; and, back, Earl Murphy, Charles Pitzer, Joe Pinkerton, and Dorsey Wilson.


Members of the Simon Kenton High School Class of 1956 and Class of 1957 and their guests reunited with an August 13 get-together at the Community Christian Church.

The meal was catered by Terry Lee Catering.

