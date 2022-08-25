Throwback Thursday: Bound for Boys State

These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 25, 1975 :

Nationally

‘Oil firm urges control spreadout’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of Mobil Oil Corp. says oil price controls should end gradually, rather than expire abruptly next weekend, to avoid a ‘shock to America’s fragile economic recovery.’

“Price controls that place a $5.25-a-barrel ceiling on about 60 percent of U.S.-produced oil automatically expire Aug. 31, allowing the price to climb to the unregulated world price of around $12 a barrel.”

‘Kent State jury resumes studies’

“CLEVELAND (AP) — Six men and six women went behind closed doors today to try a third time to decide whether 29 men should pay in dollars for the deaths and injuries of 13 students at Kent State University.” They were deliberating on the $46 million civil damages claimed.

• Ohio’s unemployment rate declined from 9.1 percent to 8.9 percent in July.

• Hank Williams Jr., 26, “the country singer injured in a fall while hiking” near Missoula, Montana on August 9, “is no longer under intensive care.”

Locally

• Clinton County Highway Department employees Rodney West, Ben Lunsford, Jeff Hurley, Tim VanPelt and foreman Aaron Quigley were shown building forms for a new bridge “to span the East Fork of Todds Fork at Hunter Rd. near Martinsville” to “replace the 74-foot bridge which collapsed July 21 under the weight of a tractor-trailer rig loaded with wheat.”

• Blanchester Garden Club members met at the “lovely country home of Mr. and Mrs. John Barnett.” President Mrs. Larry Irwin presided over the business meeting and Mrs. A.J. Wessner and Mrs. Gordon Warren gave a review of the Clinton County Fair flower show.

• About 140 children participated in the Wilmington Public Library’s “Be a Book Monster” summer reading program celebration which includes prizes and refreshments, and library staff presenting a marionette play.

• Obituaries included: Emma Tibbals, 56, of Clarksville; William Dewayne Younker II, infant son William and Frances Ledford Younker of Midland; and former Clinton Countians Marlin Pitzer, Marian Benhase, Jessie Brown, and Mary Renner.

• Wilmington Aquarium at 40 S. Mulberry St. was holding a “Name the Raccoon” contest for two tickets to the Murphy Theatre.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre was “Jaws.”

In this undated photo are American Legion Buckeye Boys State delegates James Garland and Charles Bonecutter of Wilmington, and Robert Rinehart of Clarksville.