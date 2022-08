Clinton-Massie High School office staff and administration worked over the summer with local business Graphics to Go to update the CMHS Military Wall. “It is our privilege to honor our alumni and their service in the armed forces” the school posted.

Clinton-Massie High School office staff and administration worked over the summer with local business Graphics to Go to update the CMHS Military Wall. “It is our privilege to honor our alumni and their service in the armed forces” the school posted. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_CM-military-wall.jpeg Clinton-Massie High School office staff and administration worked over the summer with local business Graphics to Go to update the CMHS Military Wall. “It is our privilege to honor our alumni and their service in the armed forces” the school posted. Courtesy photo | Clinton-Massie High School