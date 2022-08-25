CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Red Zone Neighborhood Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester, Aug. 15.

Critical: Inside edge of ice machine is dirty. In the Avantco prep cooler: Raw chicken tenders were 45°F and cooked chicken wings were 49°F. All TCS (time-temperature controlled foods) must be kept cold at 41°F or below. In the walk-in cooler: the ham, chili, cubed chicken, ribs, and fish are not dated. In the bar, the orange juice is dated June 16 and July 25. Pineapple juice is dated Aug. 6. In the service area: French dressing cups dated July 31 and honey mustard cups dated Aug. 2. All foods must be properly dated for use within 7 days. All foods must be used by the date on the product or discarded. Gnats flying around at the bar area. Please contact licensed pest control operator to address the situation.

Non-critical: Cook not wearing any hair restraints. No male employee wearing beard restraint. There are towels lying all over kitchen. There are towels along the edge of the hood unit to catch grease. There are towels on floor under keg cooler to absorb water. All towels must be used for wiping cloths only and stored in sanitizer solution when not in use. Employee beverages on counters/prep tables in kitchen without lids. Outside of 3-door freezer is dirty. Floors dirty in dry storage area under shelving. Pole in middle of kitchen covered with dust/food debris. Wall in kitchen by fire suppression unit is dirty. Extension cord being used to plug in prep cooler (orange). Fire inspection must be scheduled and conducted by next inspection date. Fire inspection must also be conducted due to towels collecting grease along back wall of grill.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 12.

• 22 Market, 5205 SR 22 & 3, Wilmington, Aug. 10.

Critical: Packages of raw bacon founds stored above milk in retail cooler. Raw animal foods must be stored below ready-to-eat food to prevent cross-contamination. Corrected. Dates missing on ready-to-eat sandwiches in to-go display cooler. Sausage gravy found expired (July 25). RTE foods must be identified with discard dates and discarded as necessary. Corrected.

Non-critical: Boxes of food stored on floor in walk-in freezer. Boxes of to-go food containers stored on floor in dry stock area. Utensils on display for customers were not stored with handles available for first contact. Corrected. Holder for ice scoops was not clean. Corrected. Light bulbs (2) nonworking in vent hood.

• Shell, 7111 SR 73 West, Wilmington, Aug. 10.

Critical: Date missing on coffee creamer machine. Mark dates and discard as necessary.

Non-critical: Cappuccino dispensing containers missing common name label. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Trash can missing lid in restroom for sanitary napkin disposal. Paper towels or functional hand dryer not available at hand sink in restroom. Hole observed in restroom to exterior (extension cord ran inside building from exterior?).

