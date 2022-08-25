Clinton County grand jury indicts man on charge of felony domestic violence

WILMINGTON — A domestic violence repeat offender has been indicted on a charge of domestic violence (DV).

Grand jurors indicted Charles E. McCrobie, 40 of Martinsville and formerly of Lynchburg, alleging he committed domestic violence on May 4, 2022.

McCrobie has two prior domestic violence convictions: one in Clinton County Municipal Court in 2004, and one in Clinton County Common Pleas Court in 2011.

The 2011 case included a conviction on a gun specification, according to records on the Clerk of Courts website. He was sentenced to one year of prison under the gun specification, and six months of prison for domestic violence, with the terms to run consecutively.

The gun was forfeited to the Wilmington Police Department for destruction.

He was also charged with domestic violence in January 2021, with the case dismissed after four months, according to the Clinton County Clerk of Courts website.

He was charged with domestic violence (F5) in September 2019 in Hillsboro Municipal Court, with the case dismissed after two weeks, according to records on the Hillsboro Municipal Court’s website.

The present charge is classified as a third-degree felony (F3). On August 22, McCrobie plead not guilty to the charged offense.

The same grand jury indicted William M. Dayton, 50, whose address is listed as at-large. He is indicted on two similar charges: failing to notify a sheriff of a change in address (F3); and failing to verify a residential address (F3).

This alleged non-compliance reportedly occurred from December 1, 2021 through May 17, 2022 in Clinton County, according to the indictment papers.

He plead not guilty to the charges at his initial appearance in court, but on August 24 the judge was advised a negotiated settlement had been reached to resolve the case. After some discussion with those present regarding the proposal, Dayton indicated he would like more time to consider it.

Accordingly, the August 24 hearing was continued to August 31.

In a separate matter, Kacie Elaine Lowe, 23 of Peebles, was indicted on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4), and on two counts of criminal damaging or endangering (both an M2 — misdemeanors of the second degree).

She allegedly took a 2014 Hyundai Sonata on July 13 from the Hawley Avenue area of Wilmington.

According to a law enforcement affidavit, the vehicle crashed into a metal fence off Progress Way in town. A witness advised a female driver took off running through the bushes. An officer stated he entered a small wooded area and located the suspect there lying on the ground.

She has pleaded not guilty. On August 24, the defense attorney said he has serious questions about the competency of the defendant to aid in her own defense.

Lowe has been directed to submit to an evaluation to determine her competency to stand trial, and also submit to an evaluation to determine her mental state at the time of the alleged activity.

After the court receives the written evaluation reports, a hearing to address the issues will be scheduled.

Below are the names, ages and residences of more individuals recently indicted by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Joshua E. Powell, 41 of the New Vienna area, is indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property (both F4s), and on a charge of tampering with records (M1).

• Spencer J. Wanless, 33 of the Blanchester area, is indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property (both F4s), and on a charge of tampering with records (M1).

• Catrina R. Rowley, 33 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of identity fraud (F5), and on a charge of theft (M1).

• Joshua L. Devoe, 35 of Wilmington, is indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property (an F5 and an M1).

• Matthew L. Fulton, 36 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property (F5).

• Robert L. Childers, 32 of Sabina, is indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property (F4).

• Richard W. Chuk, 67 of Winnetka, Illinois, is indicted on a theft charge (F5), and on a charge of passing a bad check (F5).

• Casey A. Wright, 37 of the Hillsboro area, is indicted on a charge of failing to appear in court (F4).

• David A. Campbell, 48 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• David A. Bolling, 30 of the Bainbridge area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Anthony E. Thompson, 57 of Dayton, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• James J. Scarberry, 44 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5), and on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Jason Dale Straight, 32 of Sabina, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Randace B. Gibson, 24 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Harold K. Tackett, 43 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Donnie J. Sizemore, 52 of the Blanchester area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

