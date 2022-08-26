Swan song and story’s end: For A Song And A Story winding down

Do you have a story to share about the impact that For A Song And A Story has had on you? Please share it in the Comments section of this story on the News Journal’s Facebook page.

WILMINGTON — A staple of the city’s music scene will play its final note on Labor Day.

For A Song and A Story will be closing its doors on Labor Day after 20 years of providing lessons, instruments, and books for Clinton Countians.

The music shop got its start in 2002 at Shoppes at the Old Mill (now known as Sugartree Mill Co.) after Cindy and Paul Shiver left their respective jobs.

“I have no idea how we did it for 20 years, but we did,” said Cindy Shiver.

Among the reasons for the closure are wanting to travel and visit friends and family, and also Paul’s health. Paul had a complete laryngectomy (removal of the voice box) in February and he hasn’t been able to speak since December.

After four years at the Old Mill, the shop moved to its current location on East Locust Street, which was previously a nursing home. The layout of the building allowed them to make patient rooms into music rooms.

The Shivers described the conversion as a “great deal of hard work” with them recruiting their son, Adams, and their daughter-in-law, Sarah. They also recalled receiving a great deal of help from community members who helped with moving books, painting the inside, cleaning, and many other aspects.

Over the years, For A Song and A Story has been heavily involved with the community, whether working with the Clinton County Community Band, sponsoring Merry TubaChristmas, participating in the Wine Walks, Christmas events, the HoliDazzle parade and many more.

One of the things they’re most grateful for is the friends they made along the way and the people who continued to support them throughout the years.

“Except when DHL left and immediately following the COVID pandemic, we had averaged close to 200 students each week with the help of 20 instructors,” said Paul via writing.

Cindy Shiver told the News Journal they started doing game nights with pupils and instructors.

“When we told them we were closing, one of the first things some of them asked was, ‘What about game night?’,” said Cindy.

They said they’ll always be around and still be active in the community. Paul is planning on playing percussion instruments with the Clinton County Community Band at the Corn Festival at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.

For A Song And A Story is currently having a going-out-of-business sale with discounts on the many items available. For more details, including the amount of discounts and store hours, visit their Facebook page.

While the store will be closing on Labor Day, there will also be an auction at the store at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 24.

