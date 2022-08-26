Friday football flags flying

Continuing a tradition that she started eight years ago, Jane Tuke-Johns, right, and her sister Jennifer Tuke Custis place the Wilmington Hurricane football flags on Main Street buildings Friday morning in advance of the ‘Canes opener Friday night at home against Miami Trace. Both are parents of current/former ‘Canes.

Continuing a tradition that she started eight years ago, Jane Tuke-Johns, right, and her sister Jennifer Tuke Custis place the Wilmington Hurricane football flags on Main Street buildings Friday morning in advance of the ‘Canes opener Friday night at home against Miami Trace. Both are parents of current/former ‘Canes. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_main-st-flags.jpg Continuing a tradition that she started eight years ago, Jane Tuke-Johns, right, and her sister Jennifer Tuke Custis place the Wilmington Hurricane football flags on Main Street buildings Friday morning in advance of the ‘Canes opener Friday night at home against Miami Trace. Both are parents of current/former ‘Canes. Tom Barr | News Journal