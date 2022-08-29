Leadership Clinton underway with 35th class

The 35th Leadership Clinton Class is underway. The first day for the Class of ‘23 was held Friday and led by Lisa Nack, who has helped with the opening retreat for over a decade.

This marks the second class led by Jonathan McKay, Program Director for the Clinton County Leadership Institute.

There are 20 participants in this year’s class from all over the county.

The day was spent at the Clinton County Fairgrounds with all types of leadership exercises and learning opportunities.

From name games to personal bests, leadership skills were all incorporated into what are call the 5 Practices of Leadership: Model the Way, Inspire a Shared Vision, Challenge the Process, Enable Others to Act, and Encourage the Heart.

The day ended with Share my Artifact, a deeply personal exercise where each participant shares what is most important to them and shares why. Photo albums, lap steel drums, a family Bible and family hunting licenses were just some of the items brought.

Participants enjoyed food from Shoelaces Catering and Donatos Pizza, with sponsorship by Jack Powell and Mark Bush.

The Leadership Clinton Class of ‘23 and their sponsors:

• Shanon Bene, Clinton County Board of DD

• Kristi Burns, AMES

• Raegan Eltzroth, Therapeutic Riding Institute

• Dwayne Gross, Clinton County Municipal Court

• Kassandra Harris, Peoples Bank

• Eric Hayslett, Clinton Co. Republican Party Scholarship

• Beatriz Ibanez, Wilmington College

• Jeremy Johnson, Ohio Living Cape May

• Hannah Lutz, Wilmington Yearly Meeting

• Andy McCool, Laurel Oaks Career Campus

• Kati McFarlane, LGSTX Services

• Dustin Ratliff, Mental Health Recovery Board

• Joel Richter, Faith Lutheran Church

• Chad Ross, Clinton Memorial Hospital

• Jason Shope, ATSG

• Michael Sodini, Bickle Insurance

• Cindy Stenger, Clinton-Massie Schools

• Michelle Umstead, Clinton Memorial Hospital

• John Walker, VFW/American Legion-Veteran

• Chasity Williams, News Journal

