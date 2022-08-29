WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 12:05 a.m. on August 17, two male subjects reported they were threatened and harassed while walking around West Locust Street and Richardson Place. According to the report, the suspect was “yelling homophobic slurs toward (the victims) and threatened them with bodily harm.” According to Clinton County Municipal Court documents, two counts of alleged menacing (each a 4th-degree misdemeanor) would be filed against the suspect.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged criminal trespass and disorderly conduct at 9:30 a.m. on August 19. According to the report, police were dispatched to the apartments on Prairie Drive on the report of a homeless subject sleeping in the building. Upon arrival, police made contact with staff. Police were taken to the women’s restroom on the first floor where police observed a bicycle in the doorway. Police then spoke to the suspect who had earlier been trespassed from the property. The report indicates there had been an ongoing issue with the suspect trespassing on private property.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged littering, menacing, and two counts of alleged criminal mischief at 6 p.m. on August 19 at the 1-99 block of West Main Street. The report also indicates the suspect had a warrant out for another count of criminal mischief.

• Police arrested a suspect for alleged drug trafficking at 2:45 a.m. on August 17. According to the report, police responded to the 400 block of West Main Street on the report of a possible drug deal occurring. Narcotics and a firearm were located on the suspect.

• At 7:40 p.m. on August 23, police were dispatched to the park on East Main Street. When police arrived they discovered trash “covering the park.” Police observed several empty cans, a carton of milk, and two “to-go style” styrofoam boxed meals. Police also observed several books and CDs on the ground. The bench had been flipped upside down and the little library was damaged with books being damaged, also. Crude graffiti was also discovered on the cement. Photographs were taken of the damage and officers cleaned up the scene.

• At 8 a.m. on August 19, police responded to a Xenia Avenue residence on a theft report. According to the report, a lawn care employee reported someone stole a $600 leaf blower and attempted to steal a weed-eater. The suspect was seen driving away in a four-door white Chevy Cruze.

• At 10:41 p.m. on August 24, a 37-year-old male reported someone entered his vehicle and stole items while it was parked at the 200 block of Holiday Drive. The report lists Ariat work boots, Air Max tennis shoes, and $40 in quarters.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

