CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 49-year-old Jamestown male for allegedly violating a protection order and for domestic violence at 12:02 a.m. on August 22. According to the report, a female reported the suspect had apparently violated the protection order at a residence on State Route 72 North in Sabina/Wilson Township. No further details were listed.

• At 8:52 a.m. on August 23, deputies received a report of domestic violence occurring at a business on West Main Street in Clarksville/Vernon Township. The incident reportedly involved a 41-year-old Blanchester female and her ex-husband. No injuries were reported. No drugs/alcohol were listed.

• At 10:26 p.m. on August 19, a 55-year-old Clarksville/Vernon Township female reported being menaced by a 62-year-old Clarksville male. No further details were listed.

• At 7:54 p.m. on August 27, deputies received a report of a possible missing person. The report lists the missing person as a 47-year-old Wilmington female who is 5’ 4” with brown hair with hazel eyes. No further details were listed. An investigation is pending.

• At 1:03 p.m. on August 26, deputies found a male subject lying next to his vehicle. According to the report, the vehicle was open and a loaded handgun was found on the floor. EMS responded and transported the subject to the hospital. The handgun was secured by deputies. The report indicates drugs were apparently involved. The case remains under investigation.

• At 3:30 a.m. on August 24, deputies responded to a Jonesboro Road in Martinsville/Clark Township on a domestic dispute. A 34-year-old female resident was listed as the victim and a 42-year-old male resident was listed as the suspect. No injuries were reported and no drug or alcohol usage was reported.

• At 1:18 p.m. on August 26, a 77-year-old Wilmington male reported an acquaintance of his stole his HP Pavilion laptop. The incident took place at a Walnut Street residence in Port William.

• At 3:10 p.m. on August 27, deputies responded to an East Main Street residence in Clarksville on the report of an unruly juvenile. The report indicates there was criminal damaging and vandalism. An investigation is still pending.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-7.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574