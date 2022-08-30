WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between August 22 and August 26:

• Megan Cook, 36, of Hillsboro, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, license suspended from Aug. 23, 2022-Aug. 23, 2023, fined $1,625, assessed $170 court costs. Cook must take part in reporting probation. The license was ordered destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges were granted effective October 7. If compliant, the court will suspend $625 of the fine. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Bonnie Harrison, 32, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined $350, assessed $340 court costs. A second drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Robert Watters, 27, of Wilmington, burglary, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $170 court costs. Watters must take part in supervised probation.

• Kristin Hoffman, 28, of Wilmington, two counts of child endangerment, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $340 court costs. Hoffman must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program in person. The “control” offense was amended from an O.V.I charge. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Jodi Henthorn, 54, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Henthorn must commit no similar offenses for two years and must be monitored by non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Corey Fannin, 20, of Mount Orab, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Fannin must complete a three-day non-residential driver program in person and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-.08 breathalyzer charge was dismissed.

• Kelsey Long, 28, of West Chester, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Long must have no contact with the incident location and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Kirstin Hayes, 26, of Pleasant Plain, passing a bad check, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Hayes must have no contact with the incident location and must not commit any more offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Amber Ashby, 34, of Marion, persistent disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a disorderly conduct charge.

• Gene Bolser, 49, of Harrison, going 119 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs.

• Malik Rollins, 27, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a driving under suspension charge. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Joshua Rose, 25, of Midland, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, seat belt violation, fined $380, assessed $170 court costs. Two additional seat belt violations were dismissed.

• Sierra Duncan, 27, of Mansfield, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs.

• Cornell Vaughan Jr., 55, of Leo, Indiana, going 20 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Vaughan.

• Joshua Saylor, 37, of Lynchburg, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Saylor.

• Xavier Jones, 25, of Wilmington, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed.

• Justin Jackson, 25, of Lynchburg, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed.

