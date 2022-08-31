CMH talks security at Rotary

Chad Ross of Clinton Memorial Hospital Plant Operations and Security spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room. Ross showed the club an “active shooter” video and talked about the need to always react when security needs to be called. Ross also talked about different security measures used at CMH to protect staff, patients, and newborn babies. He is shown at left, with Rotary President Jay Sewell.

Clinton County Auditor Terry Habermehl, left, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room. He explained the upcoming property tax mass update. Habermehl went into the specifics of revaluation versus update, and the instructions he he receives from the state on what was flexible and what was not. He is shown with Brian Smith, Rotary president-elect.