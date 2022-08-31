CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N. South St., New Vienna, Aug. 16.

Critical: Pizza cutter and pizza racks stored on arms that hold shelf up. Inside of ice dispenser on soda machine is dirty. In refrigerator, the pizza sauce, bacon, and hot dogs are not dated. Biscuits in container on shelf not dated. Two containers of provolone cheese in prep cooler dated for used by Aug. 13. All foods must be properly dated for use within 7 days once removed from original packaging. All foods must be used or properly discarded by date on product.

Non-critical: In the walk-in freezer, there was ice build-up on shelves, condenser unit, and floor. Facility using chlorine for sanitizer but has quant. test strips. Used my test strips to test sanitizer but no sanitizer solution concentration registered on test strips. Facilities must have proper test strips for sanitizer that they are using. Facilities must have proper amount of sanitizer in sanitizer solution to properly sanitize dishes. Wall behind prep table (pizza oven) has dirt/debris on wall (under shelf). Unfinished wood in dry storage area. All floors, walls and ceilings must be smooth, easily cleanable, kept in good repair and clean.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 13.

• Streber’s Market, 299 South St., New Vienna, Aug. 16.

Critical: Inside of ice dispenser on soda machine is dirty. In prep cooler underneath, sausage gravy not dated. In milk cooler in back, Hershey’s Milkshake Strawberry dated Aug. 7 and Dole orange juice dated July 11. All foods must be properly labeled and dated for use within 7 days. All products must be used or properly discarded by date on product. Individual slices of cake in plastic containers for self-service has no label, no ingredients, no allergens. All foods available for self-service must be properly labeled with common name.

Non-critical: Walk-in cooler has paint peeling on ceiling and walls. Walk-in cooler also has mildew on walls beside shelves. Wall behind slicers is dirty. Floor in kitchen dirty and stained. Cardboard on top of pizza oven (fire hazard). Mop stored (head down) in mop sink. Cabinets under soda machine/coffee area dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 13.

• The Corner Market, 10 Main St., Clarksville, Aug. 17.

Two previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Critical: There are still lots of flies in kitchen area. Fly strips are up throughout kitchen area. ALL FLY STRIPS MUST BE REMOVED. Fly strips are not permitted in food service (retail establishment). Please contact pest control operator regarding flies.

Non-critical: Trash on floor of walk-in cooler. Employee in kitchen with beard and no hair restraint.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 14.

• Sams Meats, Deli & Grill, 1209 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Aug. 17.

Everything looks good. No violations at this time.

• Paddock Club, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, Aug. 18.

Critical: Croutons dated June 29, but had oil in bottom of container. Product was discarded. Thank you.

Non-critical: Employee beverage in kitchen with no lid. Wiping cloths/towels on counters in kitchen. Towels are for wiping purposes. All towels must be stored in sanitizer solution. Employees in kitchen not wearing hair restraints.

• Starbucks, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, Aug. 18.

Non-critical: Employees not wearing hair restraints.

• WEC Sugar Shack, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington.

Everything looks good.

