New LLC laws will be topic at Sept. 1 Economic Network Alliance in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The 8 a.m. Thursday, September 1 meeting of the Economic Network Alliance features a “Build-A-Business Workshop: Legal Basics of Ohio Business Structures and New LLC Laws.”

Please note this meeting, in partnership with Main Street Wilmington, will be held at The Loft in downtown Wilmington, 64 West Main Street (second floor).

Deciding to start a business is one thing. Choosing a business structure is another, and can be hard. And understanding the laws that apply to those structures can be even harder. Build your knowledge of Ohio’s basic business structures and brand-new LLC laws with Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, a national law firm located in Columbus.

The presenter will be Rebecca Schrote.

Come early to enjoy breakfast and be sure to bring your business cards to take full advantage of this monthly networking opportunity, said a media release.

The Economic Network Alliance is a partnership of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission.

