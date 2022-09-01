Help available for electric, water bills

The 2022 Summer Crisis Program (SCP) will provide eligible households with a one-time benefit to assist with electric utility bills, central air conditioning repairs, and air conditioning unit and/or fan purchases.

Household income must be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and household’s must have at least one additional eligibility criteria listed below:

• A household member who is age 60 or older.

• A household member has a documented medical condition verified by a licensed medical professional who is qualified under Ohio law to write prescriptions.

• Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) customers are eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

• A household’s electric utility has a disconnect notice, has been shut off, or new electric service is being established for the household. These households may also receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan or central air conditioning repairs if the household can maintain electric service for 30 days.

This year the program will be open July 1-September 30. The maximum benefit amounts for the 2022 program are: $500 for customers of regulated utilities and $800 for customers of unregulated utilities (municipal utilities or cooperatives).

Air conditioning units and/or fans may only be provided to eligible customers who have not received an air conditioning unit or fan in the last three years.

The utility assistance benefit is separate from the additional benefit. Households may receive the maximum utility assistance benefit towards their electric bill and still receive an additional benefit (i.e., central air conditioner repair, air conditioner unit, and/or fan).

Water assistance

The Low-Income Housing Water Assistance Program provides a one-time benefit to an income-eligible Ohioan’s water account. Client can apply online at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or in person at Community Action, 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Eligible clients are those at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guideline that are disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service or need to pay to transfer service. The program began November 1, 2021.

Applicants will need to bring the following documents with them:

• Copy of disconnect notice.

• Proof of income for past 30 days, if self-employed or seasonal will need 12 months income and complete IRS 1040 documents. If you have no income, please contact the office for further instructions.

• Birth certificate or Social Security cards for all household members

Applications are accepted by walk in only at 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you are elderly and/or disabled and cannot come to the office, please contact Becky at Community Action, 937-382-8365 to see if you would be eligible for a home visit.

HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program) / PIPP (Percentage of Income Payment Plan) Applications are currently being processed