EMA Family Assistance Center training & exercise upcoming

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is inviting community volunteer organizations and unaffiliated volunteers to participate in an upcoming multi-county training event for a Family Assistance Center (FAC).

Training will take place 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District, 8123 SR 135, Lynchburg.

This event is part of a year-long project to create a FAC capability in rural counties in the event of a mass casualty/fatality situation. This is a joint project between Adams, Brown, Clinton, and Highland County EMA’s and will provide volunteers training on all aspects of a FAC.

To register for this training event, please visit: https://www.rswofac.com/training-and-tabletop-exercise.

In addition, a full-scale exercise is planned for Nov. 1 in Brown County, which will test the ability of partner counties to operate together in support of a major incident.

For more information about this project, or to volunteer with EMA, please contact Misty Dixon or Thomas Breckel at 937-382-6673.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Clinton-County-EMA.jpg