Talking Tombstones ‘22: ‘Meet’ historic local residents that come to life at History Center’s cemetery walk

WILMINGTON — People are dying to get in for the Clinton County History Center’s Talking Tombstones — the second annual cemetery walk.

Experience the personal stories of some of Clinton County’s famous and historical citizens — who now lie at rest among the landscape of this beautiful “outdoor museum” called Sugar Grove Cemetery — on Saturday, Oct. 8 (rain date is Oct. 15).

Join the History Center for self-guided walking tours to meet many of the people who made Clinton County what it is today.

Costumed interpreters will represent residents from the past and await you at their gravestones. U.S. Rep. Matthew Rombach Denver; George M. Austin, Wilmington physician and world-renowned geologist and archaeologist; Judge Charles Kirk and Mrs. Dorothy Kirk; Commodore William Fitzhugh; the Sabin Family; and many more will be there!

Bring the entire family to enjoy this unique historical experience, open to all ages.

Self-guided tours depart every 15 minutes during the event. Please arrive promptly 5-10 minutes prior to your ticketed time for check-in purposes.

Comfortable walking shoes are encouraged. Limited golf cart transportation shuttle stops will be available for those with restricted mobility.

Handicap parking will be inside the cemetery gates. All other parking will be located along Truesdell and Mulberry Streets as well as the parking lot near the bike path.

Pre-sale tickets are available September 2-October 1 online at https://tombstones22.eventbrite.com or for purchase at the History Center at 149 E. Locust St.

Physical tickets can be purchased at the Center weekly, Wednesday-Friday 9-11 a.m. or 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We will also have tickets for sale at our booth at the Clinton Co. Corn Festival (September 9-11).

Pre-sale ticket costs are $20 for non-members and $10 members ($10 off as a result of an active membership).

Children 10 or younger enter for free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Please Note: Please note that if you desire to pay by cash or check, please call our office at 937-382-4684 to reserve your ticket(s) and secure payment.

Limited number of day-of-event tickets will be available onsite at the cemetery, Saturday Oct 8: Active History Center members cost $15, non-members will cost $25 at the cemetery gates. To learn more visit the History Center’s Facebook page or www.clintoncountyhistory.org.

Talking Tombstones ‘22 tix on sale