Blan PAC organizes, files paperwork

The paperwork for the On Blanchester Political Action Committee (PAC) has been completed and filed with the Clinton County Board of Election by Blanchester local attorney John Porter, who has given graciously of his time and expertise,

The PAC’s next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Blanchester Municipal building, in back at the cafeteria.

The three goals of the meetings are to:

• Organize a committees to brainstorm and prepare a Temporary Earning Tax informational flyer for the public and organize a committee to prepare a Temporary Earning Tax letter to be mailed to voters.

• Brainstorm additional ideas on how to pass the Temporary Earning Tax for Blanchester Local Schools.

• Share by-laws of the PAC, introduce officers, and a report on finances. Receive donations to the PAC.

The PAC will then meet weekly on Wednesdays until Election Day, which is Nov. 8.

All help and donations are greatly appreciated.

Cash donations up to $100, and checks in any amount are accepted. To make a cash donation, call Don Gephart, PAC Coordinator, at 513-479-2029. Check donations in any amount can be mailed to: On Blanchester, 5467 Maple Grove Ave., Blanchester, OH 45107

Any monies left over from the PAC after the election will be donated to Blanchester Local Schools.

For questions or more information, email [email protected]