WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new.

The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its way into Clinton County with police escort to the fairgrounds, where the annual festival is set for Friday through Sunday.

— — —

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal