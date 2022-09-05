TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Monday, Sept. 5, the 248th day of 2022. There are 117 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 5, 1774, the first Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia.

On this date:

In 1939, four days after war had broken out in Europe, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation declaring U.S. neutrality in the conflict.

In 1960, at the Rome Olympics, American boxer Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali) defeated Zbigniew Pietrzykowski of Poland to win the light-heavyweight gold medal; Wilma Rudolph of the United States won the second of her three gold medals with the 200-meter sprint.

In 1972, the Palestinian group Black September attacked the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Games, killing 11 Israelis and a police officer. German forces killed five of the gunmen.

In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford escaped an attempt on his life by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson, in Sacramento, California.

In 1991, the 35th annual Naval Aviation Symposium held by the Tailhook Association opened in Las Vegas; during the four-day gathering, there were reports that dozens of people, most of them women, were sexually assaulted or otherwise harassed. (The episode triggered the resignation of Navy Secretary H. Lawrence Garrett and the early retirement of Adm. Frank B. Kelso, then the chief of naval operations.)

In 1997, Mother Teresa died in Calcutta, India, at age 87.

Today’s Birthdays: Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 93. Actor-singer Carol Lawrence is 90. Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 83. Actor William Devane is 83. Actor George Lazenby is 83. Actor Raquel Welch is 82. Singer Al Stewart is 77. Actor-director Dennis Dugan is 76. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 76. “Cathy” cartoonist Cathy Guisewite is 72. Actor Michael Keaton is 71. TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 53.