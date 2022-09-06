Local Scouts advance at Court of Honor

BSA Troop 154 held a Court of Honor for its Scouts in late August to recognize recent accomplishments.

The color guard, comprised of Evan Anderson and Carter Bisig, was headed by Forest Leis. Together, they presented the colors and led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the Scout Oath and Law.

Next, Scouts were presented with rank advancements and merit badges.

Evan Anderson earned the rank of First Class; Dylan Arnold, Life; Carter Bisig, First Class; and Forest Leis, Life.

Bisig received the World Conservation Award. In order to be eligible for this award, one must earn the Environmental Science, Fish and Wildlife Management, and Citizenship in the World merit badges in addition to completing a conservation service project. Bisig helped plant trees at Camp Friedlander last spring.

Current leadership positions were also acknowledged. Anderson is serving as chaplain’s aide; Arnold, patrol leader; Bisig, historian; and Leis, senior patrol leader.

A moment was taken to reflect upon troop activities since last winter. Troop 154 members have participated in summer camp, attended a Dayton Dragons game, painted the “Welcome to Wilmington” signs at the city limits, camped in Brown County, Ohio, and completed the Citizenship in Society merit badge.

Scoutmaster Andre Anderson next discussed the troop’s upcoming trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in June 2023. Philmont is known as the BSA’s premier High Adventure base which is situated on over 200 square miles of rugged northern New Mexico wilderness. Backpacking treks, horseback cavalcades, and training and service programs are offered during the 12-day trip.

In preparation for the trip, the Scouts visited local businesses during the summer to share information and forge partnerships. Troop 154 would like to thank Bush Auto Place and Bisig Automotive for their corporate sponsorships.

Please visit the troop’s roasted corn booth at the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival to see a list of all of the other generous sponsors who are helping to ensure the entire troop will be able to attend Philmont. This year’s roasted corn proceeds will also help fund the upcoming trip.

Troop 154 meets on the first and third Mondays of each month at 7 p.m. at the Wilmington United Methodist Church. Youth ages 11-17 who are interested in Scouting are invited to attend.

If you have any questions, or would like to make a tax-deductible donation to their Philmont Scout Ranch fund, please contact Assistant Scoutmaster Eric Hayslett at 614-584-5480.

Scouts from BSA Troop 154, from left, are Evan Anderson, Forest Leis, and Carter Bisig. Not pictured is Dylan Arnold. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_BSA_Court_Of_Honor_c.jpg Scouts from BSA Troop 154, from left, are Evan Anderson, Forest Leis, and Carter Bisig. Not pictured is Dylan Arnold. Submitted photo