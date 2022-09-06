Learn rehab basics Sept. 14 at Wilmington event

WILMINGTON — A local opportunity to learn about the process of getting into rehabilitation services is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 14.

Nicole Stills from Hopeline will be at this “Rehab 101” event. She will be there with resources t0 help answer your questions and to guide you through the process.

If you or a loved one has questions about getting someone who is struggling with addiction or mental health issues into inpatient or outpatient rehabilitation services, this event is meant to help.

The location is Joe’s Java, 180 East Main Street in downtown Wilmington. Joe’s Java is within the Sugartree Ministry Center facility.

Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.