Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County golf fundraiser nets $14,870

Ninety-one golfers enjoyed an afternoon of golf while helping Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County raise money on an August Friday, a fun fundraiser that has yielded total proceeds of $14,870.

Held at Majestic Springs Golf Club on Todd’s Fork Road, it was the 26th annual Habitat for Humanity golf outing.

Funds raised through the golf outing totaled $12,370. Modern Woodmen of America matched up to $2,500 of the golf outing fundraiser to bring the total up to the $14,870 figure.

The funds will go toward Habitat’s home construction projects.

Modern Woodmen District Agent Dan Mayo said, “We were pleased to partner with Habitat for Humanity as we appreciate the values of this organization in helping to build homes for families in need. Modern Woodmen seeks quality organizations to work together to make its communities a better place to live. Our Matching Funds program is one of our feature programs in accomplishing this objective.”

At last report, the Habitat construction crew is working on Michigan Avenue to build a home for a single mom and her two children. This will be the 45th home built by Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County since the local organization started in 1995.

In 2021, the local volunteers were able to complete two homes for two families.

A Habitat spokesperson earlier this year said construction costs have challenged the Habitat construction crew as they strive to attain their mission of building homes that low-income families can afford to pay for — which means keeping the new homeowner’s repayment loan affordable.

The homes are built by many volunteers, and through the support of individuals, businesses and the community. Partner families also assist in the construction of the homes as part of their sweat equity.