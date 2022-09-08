TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Thursday, Sept. 8, the 251st day of 2022. There are 114 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 8, 1974, President Gerald R. Ford granted a “full, free, and absolute pardon” to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in office.

On this date:

In 1504, Michelangelo’s towering marble statue of David was unveiled to the public in Florence, Italy.

In 1565, a Spanish expedition established the first permanent European settlement in North America at present-day St. Augustine, Florida.

In 1664, the Dutch surrendered New Amsterdam to the British, who renamed it New York.

In 1900, Galveston, Texas, was struck by a hurricane that killed an estimated 8,000 people.

In 1941, the 900-day Siege of Leningrad by German forces began during World War II.

In 1943, during World War II, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower announced Italy’s surrender; Nazi Germany denounced Italy’s decision as a cowardly act.

In 1951, a peace treaty with Japan was signed by 49 nations in San Francisco.

In 1964, public schools in Prince Edward County, Virginia, reopened after being closed for five years by officials attempting to prevent court-ordered racial desegregation.

In 1985, Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds tied Ty Cobb’s career record for hits, singling for hit number 4,191 during a game against the Cubs in Chicago.

In 1986, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” began the first of 25 seasons in national syndication.

In 2016, California and federal regulators fined Wells Fargo a combined $185 million, alleging the bank’s employees illegally opened millions of unauthorized accounts for their customers in order to meet aggressive sales goals.

Today’s Birthdays: Ventriloquist Willie Tyler is 82. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 81. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is 72. Actor Heather Thomas is 65. TV personality Brooke Burke is 51. Actor David Arquette is 51. TV-radio personality Kennedy is 50. R&B singer Pink is 43. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 41. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 35.