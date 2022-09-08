Clinton County Judge Daugherty passes

WILMINGTON — A local judge has passed away unexpectedly.

Judge Michael T. Daugherty, 53, died at his residence early Thursday morning.

Judge Daugherty has served as Clinton County Municipal Court Judge since July 2015.

City of Wilmington Safety Director Brian Shidaker and Municipal Court Chief Bailiff Brian Kratzer announced the news Thursday morning. In a statement, they said, “Judge Daugherty served faithfully with great professionalism and dedication when he was first appointed and then after being elected. He truly viewed his job as a mission to help others.”

Judge Daugherty was appointed to his role by then-Governor John Kasich and assumed office on July 7, 2015. He was subsequently elected that fall, being sworn in on January 1, 2016.

Daugherty graduated from Wilmington College, and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Dayton.

Kratzer, also a longtime friend, shared that “Judge Mike” focused on delivering fair and equal justice, but he cared more about helping those who appeared before him.

“His heart was always focused on making people and our city better,” added Kratzer.

Municipal Court Clerk Sarah Avey mentioned that Judge Daugherty was a great combination of office jokester and city servant.

“Judge Mike loved playing Santa Claus — seeing the children happy just made his day,” said Avey.

Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth said, “Judge Mike will be difficult to replace. He was a good and decent man who always placed those he worked with first as well as those he served.”

Judge Daugherty is survived by his wife Wendy and family. Service details are to be determined.

Clinton County Municipal Court, which is located in the Wilmington Municipal Building, will be closed until further notice. Any questions can be directed to Brian Kratzer at [email protected] or Sarah Avey at [email protected] . Check the court’s website www.clintonmunicourt.org for further details.

