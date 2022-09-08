Local Briefs: Closing at Jonesboro & Oak Grove Roads; Blan school board meeting moved; County budget commission special meeting; Two earn SNHU honors

Jonesboro, Oak Grove Roads closing

Road work will begin on the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Oak Grove Road beginning Monday, September 19, weather permitting, as part of a safety improvement project, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This project site is located in Clark Township.

On Jonesboro Road, the last address accessible from the southwest is 5064 Jonesboro Road, and the last address accessible from the northeast is 5304 Jonesboro Road.

The closure on Oak Grove is between the intersection of Jonesboro Road and 165 Oak Grove Road. There are no addresses within the project area on Oak Grove Road.

During the construction phase of the project, the roads will be closed. However, access to addresses 5204 and 5219 Jonesboro Road, located within the project limits, will be maintained.

The project is anticipated to take eight weeks, weather permitting.

Blan school board meeting moved

The Blanchester Board of Education regular meeting for 7 p.m. September 19 is being moved to the Edenton First Baptist Church at 6655 Edenton Pleasant Plain Road.

Budget commission special meeting

Clinton County Budget Commission will hold a special meeting 9 a.m. Monday, September 12 in Suite 130 at the county courthouse in Wilmington. This meeting will be held to approve an Amended Certificate for the City of Wilmington.

Two earn SNH honors

Ryan Shanks and Jynessa Alexander of Wilmington have been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2022 President’s List with a GPA of 3.7 or higher.