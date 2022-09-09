Wilmington Police Department officer allegedly assaulted on city’s north end

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 40-year-old man for alleged aggravated assault and drug abuse instrument possession at 10:25 p.m. on September 3. According to the report, the suspect allegedly assaulted a police officer on the 100 block of A Street.

The report indicates police seized a hypodermic needle, a broken hypodermic needle, and a piece of paper with a crystal substance.

• At 4:03 p.m. on September 4, a firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 1-99 block of Woodview Drive in the city.

• At 4:49 p.m. on September 2, police received a report of a local business on West Main Street being broken into. The report indicates that “numerous tools” were taken. No further details were listed.

• Police charged a person for alleged public exposure at 2:16 a.m. Monday, September 5. According to the report, the incident took place at a residence on Clark Street. Alcohol was suspected to be involved.

• At 4:34 a.m. on August 31, officers were dispatched to the 1-99 block of North Lincoln Street in reference to a man using narcotics. Suspected narcotics and a hypodermic needle were located near the suspect. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly violating a protection order and criminal trespassing at 11:04 a.m. on August 28. The report indicates the incident took place at a Brownberry Drive residence.

• Police arrested a 36-year-old man for alleged disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing at 12:03 a.m. on September 3. The suspect was arrested at a medical facility on West Main Street.

• Police arrested a 27-year-old man for alleged petty theft at 4:42 a.m. on August 28. According to the report, the arrest was made in regard to “theft from motor vehicles.” The report lists the incident location as Elm Street.

• At 4:15 p.m. on August 26, a resident reported an individual broke into her apartment on East Locust Street and stole her bicycle.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_WPD-Badge-1.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.