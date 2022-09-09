Posted on by

It’s Corn Festival weekend in Clinton County

This weekend’s Clinton County Corn Festival got underway Friday at the fairgrounds with Wilmington High School band music and speeches paying tribute to the Antique Power Club’s 50th anniversary. The festival’s downtown parade starts 10 a.m. Saturday. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com .


This weekend's Clinton County Corn Festival got underway Friday at the fairgrounds with Wilmington High School band music and speeches paying tribute to the Antique Power Club's 50th anniversary. The festival's downtown parade starts 10 a.m. Saturday. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com .

