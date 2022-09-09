The following traffic advisory includes traffic restrictions and precautions on the state highway system in Clinton County due to a project.

S.R. 134/S.R. 380 Culvert Repair — On S.R. 134, between the Highland County line and Short Road and between Simpkins Road and S.R. 124, and at two locations on S.R. 380, between Doster Road and S.R. 73. Single-lane closures will be in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and traffic will be maintained by flaggers during hours of operation.

This project is scheduled to be completed by early October.